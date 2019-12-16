Citizenship Amendment Act 2019: Arch rivals CPM, Congress to launch joint protest in Kerala

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will together lead a “satyagraha” to protests the amended Citizenship Act on Monday, in a rare display of bipartisan politics by traditional antagonists. The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) said they will launch a protest at the Martyrs Column in Thiruvananthapuram.

Addressing the LDF-UDF joint protest, Vijayan blamed BJP-RSS for pushing their agenda.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at LDF-UDF joint protest: The present atmosphere has been created by BJP-RSS,they are trying to implement their agenda. Situation in the country is volatile.Kerala is standing together against the #CitizenshipAmendmentAct https://t.co/EqseGb39tI pic.twitter.com/AwJdxtiVuL

— ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2019

“Satayagraha protesting CAA starts near Martyrs Column at city centre of Thiruvananthapuram. CM, Opposition Leader, ministers and political and community leaders participate. Kerala is broadcasting a message to nation: United action of all secular force is the need of the hour,” Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac said in a tweet.

"The protest is to demand that the anti-Constitutional CAA be cancelled and to see that the Constitution is protected. The CAA will only help to divide our country and the secular fabric of our country will be in danger," news agency IANS earlier quoted Vijayan as saying.

The new citizenship law cleared by the two Houses of Parliament, and signed by the President, is now known as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Earlier speaking to the media, Chennithala said he will implead in the petition in the Supreme Court against the Act besides holding talks with all other parties over the CAA.