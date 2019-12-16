Citizenship Act: Will not allow vested groups to divide the country, says PM Modi amidst growing protests

Since passage, The Citizenship Amendment Act has seen multiple protests across the country. The latest focus has been on Jamia Millia Islamia. Amidst the growing protests and clashes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm and said that his government won't let this adversely affect any Indian citizen irrespective of religion.

The prime minister made a series of tweets assuring security to all Indian citizens as protests against the act has turned violent in many parts of the country.



The need of the hour is for all of us to work together for the development of India and the empowerment of every Indian, especially the poor, downtrodden and marginalised.

We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019



Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing.

Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

Earlier, students from universities across India held demonstrations against the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. Students on several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Kolkata, came out in support of Jamia students.