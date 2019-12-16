#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Citizenship Act: Violence rocks Delhi after police, protesters clash at Jamia university; nearly 60 injured

Updated : December 16, 2019 07:17 AM IST

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said.
The Delhi Traffic Police said that vehicular movement was closed from Okhla Underpass to Sarita Vihar due to the agitation.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed entry and exit gates of 13 stations including the nearby Sukhdev Vihar due to the violent protest.
