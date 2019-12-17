#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Citizenship Act: Satyagrahis arrested during march in Guwahati, Assam govt remains defiant

Updated : December 17, 2019 08:59 AM IST

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) began a three-day mass Satyagraha movement in Guwahati, with a rally from the Latashil playground till Meghdoot Bhawan.
People from all age groups and different parts of Guwahati took part in the march that was to culminate at the office of the deputy commissioner, Kamrup (Metro).
Citizenship Act: Satyagrahis arrested during march in Guwahati, Assam govt remains defiant
