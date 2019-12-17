Citizenship Act: Protests in Harvard and Oxford against police crackdown in Jamia, AMU

Students in several premiere institutions abroad, including Harvard and Oxford, have held demonstrations against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The protests on the campuses abroad were largely led by Indian students studying there.

"We condemn the violence unleashed on students in Jamia and AMU among other Indian institutions. The use of police force is against students exercising their fundamental right to protests in the university spaces and elsewhere," according to a joint statement issued by students, scholars and alumni of the University of Oxford.

Students and scholars at Harvard University have also written an open letter to the Indian government saying, "we are deeply shocked and concerned about reports of police brutality aimed at breaking the spirit of protesters especially women. It is important to note that these events are in violation of rights to due process, public association and dissent".

Many people including students, cops and firefighters were injured on Sunday as protestors clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday.

Soon after the violence, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed that the Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and beat up staff members and students.

Condemning the police action, university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar said students who were inside the library have been moved out and they are safe. Police said they entered the university campus only to control the volatile situation.