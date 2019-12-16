Politics

Citizenship Act, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi

Updated : December 16, 2019 12:12 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also said he stands in solidarity with those protesting peacefully against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on December 18 pleas of the Congress and former Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman challenging constitutional validity of the CAA.