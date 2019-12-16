#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
Citizenship Act: From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

Updated : December 16, 2019 01:19 PM IST

In Lucknow's Nadwa College, students gathered in the hundreds shouting slogans like "Awaz do, hum ek hain" (call us we are all united) as police tried to control the situation.
In Hyderabad's Maulana Azad Urdu University, students held a protest march post-midnight in solidarity with the Jamia students and demanded that their exams be postponed.
Students from the Tata Insitute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai also protested on the streets shouting slogans such as "Shame on Delhi Police".
