India CIC slams govt, says extremely preposterous that MEITY and NIC have 'no idea how Aarogya Setu was created' Updated : October 28, 2020 07:00 PM IST The CIC issued a show-cause notice to the government for not sharing information on contact tracing app Aarogya Setu. Das had filed an RTI on the origin, approval and file notings on the creation of the contact tracing app.