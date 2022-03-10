Churachandpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Churachandpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Churachandpur is an assembly constituency in the Churachandpur district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Churachandpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Churachandpur was won by V Hangkhanlian of the BJP.

He defeated NPEP's Phungzathang Tonsing.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Phungzathang Tonsing.

In the 2017 assembly polls, V Hangkhanlian garnered 10246 votes, securing 30.28 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 614 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.81 percent.The total number of voters in the Churachandpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Churachandpur constituency has a literacy level of 82.78 percent.