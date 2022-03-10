Chunar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chunar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chunar is an assembly constituency in the Mirzapur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Chunar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chunar was won by Anurag Singh of the BJP.

H e defeated SP's Jagtamba Singh Patel.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Jagatamba Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Anurag Singh garnered 105608 votes, securing 48.76 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 62228 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 28.73 percent.

The total number of voters in the Chunar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.