Chittapur Election Results | Priyank Kharge retains seat for third time

Congress' Priyank Kharge won the Chittapur seat for the third consecutive time, defeating Manikanta Rathod of BJP by 13,638 votes.

Chittapur is a constituency in Karnataka's Gulbarga district. The constituency has been under the Congress ambit in the last few years. This year, Priyank Kharge from Congress, Subhash Chandra Rathore from JD(S) and Manikanta Rathod of BJP are contesting for the Chittapur seat.

Kharge, who is the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, has held the seat for the last two terms (in 2018 and 2013), prior to which his father held the seat. Mallikarjun is now the president of the Indian National Congress.

The constituency has a total of 228618 voters, and the total voter turnout was 64.32 percent. Of them, 1,14,714 are male voters and 113872are female voters and 32 identify as 'other'. The electorate sex ratio of the constitutency is 993 and an approximate literacy rate is 64.85 percent.

The Karnataka assembly election this year was a three-cornered contest with BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) in the fray.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 "others", while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender.

Of the registered voters, the state witnessed a voter turnout of 69.9 percent.