Chittapur Election Results | Kharge family vying to retain stronghold this term as well

Chittapur Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates | Chittapur is a constituency in Karnataka's Gulbarga district. In 2018, Congress' Priyank Kharge won the seat, defeating BJP's Valmik Naik, by a margin of 4,393 votes.

Chittapur is a constituency in Karnataka's Gulbarga district. The constituency has been under the Congress ambit in the last few years. This year, Priyank Kharge from Congress, Subhash Chandra Rathore from JD(S) and Manikanta Rathod of BJP are contesting for the Chittapur seat.

Kharge, who is the son of Mallikarjun Kharge, has held the seat for the last two terms (in 2018 and 2013), prior to which his father held the seat. Mallikarjun is now the president of the Indian National Congress.

