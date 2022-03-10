Chitrakoot Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chitrakoot Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chitrakoot is an assembly constituency in the Chitrakoot district, in the Bundelkhand region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chitrakoot legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Banda Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chitrakoot was won by Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay of the BJP. He defeated SP's Veer Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Veer Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Chandrika Prasad Upadhyay garnered 90366 votes, securing 40.85 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26936 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.18 percent.