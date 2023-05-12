Chitradurga Assembly Election results LIVE: KC Veerendra Puppy emerges victorious

Chitradurga assembly constituency is situated in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, with a total of 246,346 registered voters. Out of the total voters, 123,095 are male, 123,211 are female, and 40 are transgender.

KC Veerendra Puppy, the Congress candidate from Chitradurga constituency has won the seat as the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections were being declared on May 13. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Agriculturist and Business. KC Veerendra Puppyis a graduate and he is 47 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 134.9 crore which includes Rs 90 crore in moveable assets and Rs 44.9 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 33.8 crore of which Rs 33.7 crore is self income. K C Veerendra Puppy's has total liabilities of Rs 19.2 crore.

The assembly election results for the Chitradurga Assembly Constituency will be declared on May 13. The constituency will witness a fierce competition between JDS candidate Raghu Achar, Congress' KC Veerendra and GH Thippareddy of the BJP.

In the 2018 Assembly Elections, GH Thippareddy of the BJP secured the Chitradurga seat by defeating KC Veerendra (Pappy) of the Janata Dal (Secular) with a margin of 32,985 votes.

Chitradurga Assembly Constituency falls under the Chitradurga Lok Sabha Constituency. Although in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate A Narayanaswamy won from Chitradurga Lok Sabha Seat with a margin of 80178 votes, defeating B N Chandrappa of the Indian National Congress, things could be different in the Assembly elections as exit polls suggests a close fight between the INC and BJP this year.