English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsChitradurga election results LIVE: Intense fight to be witnessed between JDS, Congress and BJP

Chitradurga election results LIVE: Intense fight to be witnessed between JDS, Congress and BJP

Chitradurga election results LIVE: Intense fight to be witnessed between JDS, Congress and BJP
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 8:57:09 PM IST (Updated)

Chitradurga assembly constituency is situated in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, with a total of 246,346 registered voters. Out of the total voters, 123,095 are male, 123,211 are female, and 40 are transgender.

The assembly election results for the Chitradurga Assembly Constituency will be declared on May 13. The constituency will witness a fierce competition between JDS candidate Raghu Achar, Congress' KC Veerendra and GH Thippareddy of the BJP.

Chitradurga is situated in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, with a total of 246,346 registered voters. Out of the total voters, 123,095 are male, 123,211 are female, and 40 are transgender. In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections, the total percentage of voters in the Chitradurga Assembly Constituency was recorded at 76.85 percent.
In the 2018 Assembly Elections, GH Thippareddy of the BJP secured the Chitradurga seat by defeating KC Veerendra (Pappy) of the Janata Dal (Secular) with a margin of 32,985 votes.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X