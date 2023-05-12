Chitradurga election results LIVE: Intense fight to be witnessed between JDS, Congress and BJP

Chitradurga assembly constituency is situated in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, with a total of 246,346 registered voters. Out of the total voters, 123,095 are male, 123,211 are female, and 40 are transgender.

The assembly election results for the Chitradurga Assembly Constituency will be declared on May 13. The constituency will witness a fierce competition between JDS candidate Raghu Achar, Congress' KC Veerendra and GH Thippareddy of the BJP.

Chitradurga is situated in Chitradurga district of Karnataka, with a total of 246,346 registered voters. Out of the total voters, 123,095 are male, 123,211 are female, and 40 are transgender. In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections, the total percentage of voters in the Chitradurga Assembly Constituency was recorded at 76.85 percent.

In the 2018 Assembly Elections, GH Thippareddy of the BJP secured the Chitradurga seat by defeating KC Veerendra (Pappy) of the Janata Dal (Secular) with a margin of 32,985 votes.