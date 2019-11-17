Politics
Chirag Paswan seeks NDA convenor, coordination panel
Updated : November 17, 2019 07:03 PM IST
DA constituent Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) new chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday expressed the need for an NDA coordination committee during the NDA meeting on Sunday.
Paswan's otherwise simple suggestion assumes significance in light of the Shiv Sena exiting from the NDA and the All Jharkhand Students Union deciding to go separate ways in the coming Jharkhand Assembly elections, as is Paswan's own LJP.
At the meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have stressed on the progress the NDA has made as a block and co-existing in spite of inherent ideological differences.
