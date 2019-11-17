Chirag Paswan seeks NDA convenor, coordination panel

DA constituent Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) new chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday expressed the need for an NDA coordination committee during the NDA meeting on Sunday.

He also demanded a convenor for the ruling coalition, said sources.

Paswan's otherwise simple suggestion assumes significance in light of the Shiv Sena exiting from the NDA and the All Jharkhand Students Union deciding to go separate ways in the coming Jharkhand Assembly elections, as is Paswan's own LJP.

At the meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have stressed on the progress the NDA has made as a block and co-existing in spite of inherent ideological differences. However, it was not clear whether any decision is taken on constituting a coordination committee in the NDA.

This development comes against the backdrop of Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut raising questions on alleged differences within the NDA fold.

Paswan Junior, in a not-so-subtle statement, said the absence of the Shiv Sena was "felt" on Sunday's meeting.

While noting that the existing NDA constituents, which grew over the years, will work together, he said parties like the Telugu Desam Party and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party leaving the NDA fold is a matter of concern.