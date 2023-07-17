It's uncle vs nephew in Bihar for Hajipur seat

The BJP is trying to bring Chirag Paswan back in the NDA fold as he hold the party's loyal vote bank, signalling the BJP his importance in a state where it is pitted against the formidable coalition of the RJD, JD(U), Congress and the Left.

It is uncle versus nephew in Bihar where Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan are at loggerheads. The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to bring junior Paswan back in the national Democratic Alliance.

Chirag announced that he will contest from Hajipur seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a seat Paras is unwilling to vacate for his nephew. Chirag's father and late union minister Ram Vilas Paswan held the seat for decades.

Chirag contested from Jamui for the two consecutive terms.

In a show of strength, BJP has called a NDA meeting on July 18 and the invitation has been extended to LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan. The meet comes amid hectic efforts by the opposition to unite against the Modi government.

Paswan walked out of the alliance in Bihar in the 2020 state assembly polls to campaign against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was then the BJP's biggest ally. Paras was inducted into the Union cabinet after he split the late Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), shortly after his death, leaving Chirag isolated in the organisation of which the latter was the national president. But Paswan still hold the party's loyal vote bank, signalling the BJP his importance in a state where it is pitted against the formidable coalition of the RJD, JD(U), Congress and the Left.