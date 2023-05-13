Chintamani Election Results LIVE Updates | JDS loses its seat, MC Sudhakar from Congress emerges winner

This year, this assembly constituency seat had a fight between Venu Gopal from the BJP, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar from the Congress, and M Krishnareddy from the JD(S). The Congress candidate secured the seat with a vote margin of 44,262 votes.

Congress candidate M.C. Sudhakar won the Chintamani seat defeating J K Krishna Reddy of JD(S). This year, this assembly constituency seat had a fight between Venu Gopal from the BJP, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar from the Congress, and M Krishnareddy from the JD(S).

However, the Congress candidate secured the seat with a vote margin of 44,262 votes. The winning candidate M.C. Sudhakar gained 97,324 votes with a 51.05 percent vote share of the total votes polled. Krishna Reddy of JD(S) secured 68,272 votes with a vote share of 35.81 percent of total vote share.

While BJP candidate Venu Gopal could secure only 21,711 votes with a vote share of 11.39 percent of total votes polled.

In 2018, J K Krishna Reddy of JDS retained this seat defeating the Independent candidate Dr. M.C Sudhakar by a margin of 5,240 votes at 2.9 percent of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 48.55 percent in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, J K Krishna Reddy of JDS had won the seat defeating the independent candidate Dr. M.C. Sudhakar by a margin of 1,696 votes which was 1.07 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 43.61 percent in the seat.

About Chintamani Constituency

Chintamani is an Assembly constituency in Kolar Parliamentary Constituency. It falls under Chikkaballapur district of Southern Karnataka region.

There are a total of 2,10,676 voters in Chintamani constituency, of which 1,05,523 are male and 1,05,113 female and 40 voters are transgenders. The electorate gender ratio in Chintamani is 996 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

This Semi-Urban Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.05 percent and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 10.69 percent, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.76 percent, according the Census of India, 2011.

The voting for Chintamani Assembly constituency, this year, was held on May 10 along with the rest 223 constituencies of Karnataka.