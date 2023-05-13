English
Chintamani Election Results LIVE Updates | JDS loses its seat, MC Sudhakar from Congress emerges winner
By CNBCTV18.COM  May 13, 2023 3:45:31 PM IST (Published)

The voting for Chintamani Assembly constituency is scheduled on May 10 along with the rest 223 constituencies of Karnataka. Results will be announced on May 13.

Chintamani Election Results LIVE Updates:
Congress candidate M.C. Sudhakar has won the Chintamani seat defeating J K Krishna Reddy of JD(S).  This year, this assembly constituency seat had a fight between Venu Gopal from the BJP, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar from the Congress, and M Krishnareddy from the JD(S).

Chintamani is an Assembly constituency in Kolar Parliamentary Constituency. It falls under Chikkaballapur district of Southern Karnataka region.
There are a total of 2,10,676 voters in Chintamani constituency, of which 1,05,523 are male and 1,05,113 female and 40 voters are transgenders. The electorate gender ratio in Chintamani is 996 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.
