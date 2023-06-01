Chinmayi tags Stalin on sexual harassment complaint against ‘friend’ Vairamuthu, DMK responds

The DMK has said that it is not "protecting anybody" in response to playback singer Chinmayi Sripada's sexual harassment allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu. Chinmayi had tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking action against Vairamuthu, whom she referred to as "your friend/supporter".
Her comments come in the wake of the wrestlers protest against the sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for which she has expressed support.
Stalin too had posted a message on Twitter on Sunday backing the wrestlers and attacking the ruling BJP which had used force against the Olympic medal winning players.
Citing the police action against the wrestlers, Stalin had in a tweet said that the Sengol (sceptre) installed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament as a symbol of transfer of power, was “bent” the first day itself.
Chinmayi had then tagged the CM and sought his help in her case and that of 17 other women's sexual harassment case against Vairamuthu, whom she called Stalin's "friend/supporter".
DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Thursday told News18 that “we are not protecting anybody” and said that it is up to Chinmayi to pursue the case.
Chinmayi accused the Tamil Nadu police of “lying through their teeth” over reports that she had not filed a complaint against Vairamuthu, as she had filed a complaint with the DGP and the NCW. She said apart from her, her husband and mother too had submitted written complaints and said it was the police’s fault if they did not file an FIR.
She said she believes that her case may even take 20 years to get justice “when we lack connections or clout”.
