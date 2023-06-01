English
Chinmayi tags Stalin on sexual harassment complaint against 'friend' Vairamuthu, DMK responds

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 1, 2023 3:21:00 PM IST (Published)

The DMK has said that it is not "protecting anybody" in response to playback singer Chinmayi Sripada's sexual harassment allegations against lyricist Vairamuthu. Chinmayi had tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking action against Vairamuthu, whom she referred to as "your friend/supporter".

Her comments come in the wake of the wrestlers protest against the sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for which she has expressed support.
Stalin too had posted a message on Twitter on Sunday backing the wrestlers and attacking the ruling BJP which had used force against the Olympic medal winning players.
X