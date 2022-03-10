Chingai Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chingai Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chingai is an assembly constituency in the Ukhrul district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur. The Chingai legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Chingai was won by Khashim Vashum of the NPF.

He defeated BJP's Sword Vashum.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's M K Preshow.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Khashim Vashum garnered 16582 votes, securing 51.7 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 7650 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 23.85 percent.The total number of voters in the Chingai constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Chingai constituency has a literacy level of 81.35 percent.