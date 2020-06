After India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing these were threat to sovereignty and integrity of the country, China on Tuesday said India's action was “discriminatory”.

Ji Rong, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy, in a statement, said measure taken by India against Chinese apps “runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions, and suspects of violating the WTO rules”.

Rong added the actions also went against the general trend of international trade and e-commerce, and was not conducive to consumer interests and the market competition in India.

These apps have a large number of users in India, have been operating strictly in accordance with Indian laws and regulations, and provide efficient and fast services for Indian consumers, creators and entrepreneurs, the statement read.

“We expect India acknowledges the mutually beneficial nature of China-India economic and trade cooperation, and urge the Indian side to change its discriminatory practices, maintain the momentum of China-India economic and trade cooperation, treat all investments and service providers equally, and create an open, fair and just business environment, while bearing in mind the fundamental interests of both sides and the overall interests of bilateral relations.”

