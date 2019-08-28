Politics
Chinese diplomat says Hong Kong facing worst crisis since 1997 handover
Updated : August 28, 2019 09:43 AM IST
Hong Kong has been engulfed in angry and sometimes violent protests against the government for three months, sparked by a now-suspended extradition bill and concerns that Beijing was trying to bring the territory under greater mainland control.
Police fired water cannon and tear gas at anti-government demonstrators on Sunday, and Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam later warned that authorities would be forced to stamp down on the escalating violence.
