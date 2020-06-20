India China's attempt to advance exaggerated and untenable, says India's Foreign Ministry Updated : June 20, 2020 09:05 PM IST What is also important is that China for the first time is admitting that there were casualties in the incident, though it remains ambiguous about any casualty on its own side Experts argue that it is going to be difficult to get China to move back troops from the positions that they may have taken along the LAC Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply