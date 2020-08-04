Politics
China will not accept US 'theft' of TikTok: China Daily
Updated : August 04, 2020 09:28 AM IST
Microsoft Corp said on Monday it was in talks with ByteDance to buy parts of TikTok after US President Donald Trump reversed course on a plan to ban the app on national security grounds and gave the firms 45 days to strike a deal.
The Global Times newspaper, which is also government-backed, said US treatment of ByteDance and Huawei Technologies, now on a US trade blacklist, was indicative of US efforts to separate its economy from China's.