China: US military may have brought coronavirus to Wuhan
Updated : March 13, 2020 10:49 AM IST
Zhao Lijian, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, claimed on Thursday that the US military might have brought the COVID-19 virus to the Chinese city of Wuhan.
A popular conspiracy theory on the outbreak of the coronavirus is that American athletes participating in the Military World Games, an event that was held in Wuhan last year, may have brought the virus, either intentionally or accidentally, into China.
The pandemic coronavirus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, and the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak last year in late December.