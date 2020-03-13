  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Lower circuit: Here are the rules and levels to watch
Asian markets plunge deeper
Brent crude set for worst week since 1991
Rupee recovers after slumping to record low
Home Politics
Healthcare

China: US military may have brought coronavirus to Wuhan

Updated : March 13, 2020 10:49 AM IST

Zhao Lijian, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, claimed on Thursday that the US military might have brought the COVID-19 virus to the Chinese city of Wuhan.
A popular conspiracy theory on the outbreak of the coronavirus is that American athletes participating in the Military World Games, an event that was held in Wuhan last year, may have brought the virus, either intentionally or accidentally, into China.
The pandemic coronavirus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, and the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak last year in late December.
China: US military may have brought coronavirus to Wuhan

You May Also Like

Market sees biggest intraday recovery; Sensex, Nifty up over 1% each

Market sees biggest intraday recovery; Sensex, Nifty up over 1% each

Over Rs 1,900 crore of state government, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Over Rs 1,900 crore of state government, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Closing Bell: Markets see biggest 1-day fall; Nifty ends below 9,600, Sensex crashes 2,919 points

Closing Bell: Markets see biggest 1-day fall; Nifty ends below 9,600, Sensex crashes 2,919 points

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement