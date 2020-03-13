China: US military may have brought coronavirus to Wuhan

A Chinese government spokesperson has blamed the US army for the deadly coronavirus outbreak, likely in retaliation to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referring the pandemic as the "Wuhan virus".

Zhao Lijian, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, claimed on Thursday that the US military might have brought the COVID-19 virus to the Chinese city of Wuhan.

When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!” Zhao tweeted in English in one of the series of tweets.

The pandemic coronavirus first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, and the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak last year in late December.

A popular conspiracy theory on the outbreak of the coronavirus is that American athletes participating in the Military World Games, an event that was held in Wuhan last year, may have brought the virus, either intentionally or accidentally, into China.

On Wednesday, Robert Redfield, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Preventio said that some Americans who were said to have actually died from influenza may have died from the coronavirus.

The Trump administration has laid the blame squarely on China though.

White House national security adviser Robert O-Brien on Wednesday said, "Unfortunately, rather than using best practices, this outbreak in Wuhan was covered up. It probably cost the world community two months to respond."