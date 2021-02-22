China urges US to lift trade restrictions, stop interference Updated : February 22, 2021 08:52 AM IST Wang said China had no intention to challenge or replace the United States” and was ready to peacefully coexist and seek common development. Wang said the US should reactivate all levels of dialogue which he said the US had effectively halted under the Trump administration. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply