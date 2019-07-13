cnbctv-18 budget 2019
China to impose sanctions on US firms that sell arms to Taiwan

Updated : July 13, 2019 09:20 AM IST

On Monday, the Pentagon said the US State Department had approved the sale of the weapons requested by Taiwan.
Washington said the sales would not alter the basic military balance in the region, but Beijing, a major US security rival with which Washington has been engaged in a year-long trade war, has demanded the deal be revoked.
