China to impose sanctions on US firms that sell arms to Taiwan
Updated : July 13, 2019 09:20 AM IST
On Monday, the Pentagon said the US State Department had approved the sale of the weapons requested by Taiwan.
Washington said the sales would not alter the basic military balance in the region, but Beijing, a major US security rival with which Washington has been engaged in a year-long trade war, has demanded the deal be revoked.
