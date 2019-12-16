Economy
China suspends planned tariffs on some US goods
Updated : December 16, 2019 07:47 AM IST
China has suspended additional tariffs on some US goods that were meant to be implemented on December 15.
China's retaliatory tariffs, which were due to take effect on December 15, were meant to target goods ranging from corn and wheat to US-made vehicles and auto parts.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more