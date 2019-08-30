China says troops will defend Hong Kong's prosperity ahead of planned pro-democracy march

A demonstrator sits in a police vehicle after she was detained during a protest outside a police station in Hong Kong, China August 29, 2019. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Police officers stand guard after breaking a protest near a police staion in Hong Kong, China August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Commuters watch a protest outside a police station in Hong Kong, China August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A demonstrator is escorted to a police van after being detained during a protest outside a police station in Hong Kong, China August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An injured demonstrator reacts as he is detained during a protest outside a police station in Hong Kong, China August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A demonstrator is escorted to a police van after being detained during a protest outside a police station in Hong Kong, China August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier guards the entrance to the PLA Hong Kong Garrison headquarters in the Central Business District in Hong Kong, China, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Anti-extradition bill protesters use a slingshot to hurl bricks as they clash with riot police during a protest to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyron Siu

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison headquarters is pictured at the Central Business District in Hong Kong, China, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Troops are seen by a row of over a dozen army jeeps at the Shek Kong military base of People's Liberation Army (PLA) in New Territories, Hong Kong, China August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

Military vehicles of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) pass Huanggang Port for a routine troop rotation in Hong Kong, August 29, 2019. Xinhua via REUTERS

Demonstrators point laser pens at a police station during a protest in Hong Kong, China August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui