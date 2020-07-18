Politics China rushes medical team to Xinjiang after sudden spike in COVID-19 cases Updated : July 18, 2020 08:19 PM IST This is the second outbreak in Xinjiang, the Muslim Uyghur majority province which has been in the limelight in recent months Urumqi reported 17 confirmed COVID-19 patients, and 23 asymptomatic cases in the last four days, the state-run Global Times reported. Altogether 78,758 people have been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 have died of the disease. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply