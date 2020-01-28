Politics
China is 2nd largest arms producer behind the US, says Sipri
Updated : January 28, 2020 04:04 PM IST
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or Sipri, said the research is the most comprehensive picture of Chinese companies’ weapons production to date.
The institute released figures for 2017 and said that of the 20 largest companies 11 were based in the US, six in Western Europe and three in Russia.
