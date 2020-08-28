  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

China has escalated its exercise activities by firing ballistic missiles in South China Sea, says Pentagon

Updated : August 28, 2020 09:26 AM IST

The Pentagon said that it alerted China in July that it would continue to monitor the situation with the expectation that China will reduce its militarisation and coercion of its neighbors in the South China Sea.
Chinese actions stand in contrast to its pledge to not militarise the South China Sea and are in contrast to the US vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
China has escalated its exercise activities by firing ballistic missiles in South China Sea, says Pentagon

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

NMDC shares jump over 11% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

NMDC shares jump over 11% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Tablighi Jamaat: MEA says 1,095 look out circulars deleted, 630 foreign members left India

Tablighi Jamaat: MEA says 1,095 look out circulars deleted, 630 foreign members left India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement