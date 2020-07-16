Business China factor to guide next US Prez's India policy; don't write off Trump: ex-NSA Bolton Updated : July 16, 2020 08:58 PM IST Trump was guided by re-election calculations throughout his term and wouldn’t think twice before requesting adversaries for help Bolton warned those writing off Donald Trump, saying that four months is an eternity in American politics Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply