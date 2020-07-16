China factor to guide next US Prez's India policy; don't write off Trump: ex-NSA Bolton

With just four months to go for the American Presidential elections, a book by Trump’s Former National Security Advisor John Bolton throws some light on the President’s major foreign policy calls.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 exclusively, Bolton said that Trump was guided by re-election calculations throughout his term and wouldn’t think twice before requesting adversaries for help.

“Trump was dead serious when he pleaded with China to help him in his re-election. He was clear about political benefits if China bought more US goods. The President would always put personal and political interests over national interests”, said Bolton.

The former National Security Advisor, who has worked with four American Presidents said that China recently launched an unprovoked attack against India and India responded with restraint. He further said that the border clash was yet another example of China’s belligerence but advised India not to rely too much on Donald Trump.

“I don’t know if he understands India’s border clash with China and the history. India can’t count on Trump for support in dealing with China. You never know, he may get back to talking with China a day after his re-election”, said Bolton.

Recalling the Howdy Modi rally, Bolton said that Trump saw in it a huge political opportunity and immediately accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation. According to the former diplomat, the next US President will be under pressure to be tough with China and that would guide America’s foreign policy towards India as well.

Bolton warned those writing off Donald Trump, saying that four months is an eternity in American politics. “Trump has badly handled COVID-19, but Americans tend to vote looking forward. Early development of a vaccine and an economic recovery may help him. Trump will be in a difficult shape if opinion polls don’t look up by September”, he said.

In his book Bolton argues Trump always had a penchant for meeting America’s adversaries. His demands including those for meeting Taliban leaders at Camp David and Kim-Jong-un at the White House shocked his administration.