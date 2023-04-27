Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu in New Delhi to attend SCO meet

Apart from the Defence Ministers' meet, Li Shangfu will also take part in the bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on ending the prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh which has severely strained bilateral ties between the two Asian giants.

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' meeting. The meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 28.

“Upon invitation, Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister General Li Shangfu will attend the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in New Delhi, India, from April 27-28,” China's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“During the meeting, General Li will address the conference and meet with the heads of delegations from relevant countries to communicate and exchange views on the issues of the international and regional situation, as well as defence and security cooperation”, the statement added.

Li Shangfu's visit is the first by the Chinese Defence Minister following the border transgression in Galwan in 2020.

Before his arrival, the Chinese Defence Ministry spoke positively about the 18th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting held on April 23 at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side. The statement read that both sides have agreed to "speed up" the settlement of "relevant issues".

General Li is a military aerospace veteran who headed the equipment development department of the Chinese Central Military Commission (CMC) and previously served as deputy commander of the People’s Liberation Army's (PLA) Strategic Support Force which is in charge of the country’s missile systems.

Gen Li was among those who were sanctioned by the US government in 2018 for transactions that involved China purchasing Russia’s Su-35 combat aircraft and S-400 surface-to-air missile system-related equipment.

-With inputs from PTI