China bans BBC from airing in country; What it means for international media Updated : February 17, 2021 01:08 PM IST ReacBBC said in a statement that it was disappointed with the decision of Chinese authorities. The UK has accused China of suppressing the rights and freedoms of people of its former colony. Former director of the BBC’s Global News division Richard Sambrook told CNBC the ban on airing BBC was a direct response to Ofcom's decision on CGTN. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply