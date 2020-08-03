  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

China, Australia spar on Twitter over South China Sea; Indian users praise Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell's stand

Updated : August 03, 2020 02:41 PM IST

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell tweeted Thursday that he told India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar that China's moves were destabilising and could provoke escalation.
Barry O'Farrell's comments drew strong praise from internet users in India, where the public and politicians have called for a tougher line against China following the Galwan Valley clash
China, Australia spar on Twitter over South China Sea; Indian users praise Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell's stand

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made over Rs 1,500 crore from this stock since March

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made over Rs 1,500 crore from this stock since March

Bank of India Q1 net profit surges to Rs 843 crore on lower provisions; asset quality improves

Bank of India Q1 net profit surges to Rs 843 crore on lower provisions; asset quality improves

SBI shares gain on robust Q1 earnings; CLSA, Morgan Stanley raise target

SBI shares gain on robust Q1 earnings; CLSA, Morgan Stanley raise target

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement