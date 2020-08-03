Politics China, Australia spar on Twitter over South China Sea; Indian users praise Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell's stand Updated : August 03, 2020 02:41 PM IST Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell tweeted Thursday that he told India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar that China's moves were destabilising and could provoke escalation. Barry O'Farrell's comments drew strong praise from internet users in India, where the public and politicians have called for a tougher line against China following the Galwan Valley clash Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply