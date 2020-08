China’s judgment on India-China relations remains unchanged and it would be a miscalculation to consider a close neighbour as an enemy just because of one incident, said China’s Ambassador to India Sun Weidong in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18.

“I don’t think there’s a “reset” in China-India relations. Our relationship should move forward, rather than backward or reverse. China and India should avoid mutual attrition, nor be opposed to each other. Instead, we should meet halfway to bring our relationship back on the right track at an early date,” said the envoy. He emphasised that the current difficulties in bilateral relations has made it even more important for the two countries to implement the consensus between President Xi and PM Narendra Modi.

India and China have been locked in a border stand off since the 5th of May. On 15th June this year in Galwan valley, Indian and Chinese troops had the worst clash in five decades. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed and Chinese troops too suffered casualties. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has spoken to India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

India and China Corp Commanders have met five times and senior diplomats have met four times to discuss the disengagement process. While there has been some disengagement in Galwan valley and Patrolling Point 15, Chinese troops have so far refused to disengage in Pangong Tso and Gogra-Hot Springs area. Indian and Chinese troops remain deployed in large numbers across the LAC.

Reacting to the situation at the Line of Actual Control, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Complete disengagement requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the LAC. It is natural that this can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions. Thus it is important to bear in mind that achieving this requires agreed actions by both sides.”

India has been urging China to restore status quo at the LAC as existed before the 5th of May. Defending China’s territorial claims at the LAC, the Ambassador said that China had a legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The troops on the ground have maintained communication. We had met every week on average since June 15, and both sides take it very seriously to address the issue. I think we have important consensus that is to push forward disengagement and de-escalation through dialogue and negotiations and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas”, said the envoy. Speaking about the boundary question the diplomat said that the early resolution of the matter needs patience and resolve.

“China has sincere will to resolve the boundary question and hope India will also show political will. China is committed to advancing talks towards an early harvest”, he added.

Recently Indian government sources indicated that a decision has been taken to keep Chinese companies like Huawei out of the 5G trials. The Chinese Ambassador said that he had received no formal communication and keeping Huawei out would be a violation of fair market principles.

“Huawei has been operating in India since the past 20 years and it has created a large number of jobs. Huawei has never had security issues in operations with India and furthermore, the company is ready to enter into a “no-back-door” agreement with India”, he said.

The diplomat said the recent ban on Chinese applications was a discriminatory move that would hurt China but also Indian consumers. “In the era of globalisation India and China are integrated with each other. China and India should attract each other like magnets rather than forcefully be separated”, he said.

The envoy also highlighted that China was the first major economy to return to growth since the pandemic, with exports and online sales showing positive momentum. China’s economy grew 3.2 percent during the April-June quarter.

“I noticed that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India recently released monthly trade data, which showed from this April to July, India’s overall exports declined due to COVID-19. However, India’s exports to China increased by nearly 31 percent, the share of exports to China in its total exports climbed to 9.71 percent, which almost doubled. This, once again, shows that an open and vigorous China means “huge opportunities for India”, said Weidong.