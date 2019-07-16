China adamant on naming Dalai Lama's successor

Beijing has time and again asserted that the 14th Dalai Lama has no say in appointing his successor and it is the prerogative of the Chinese government.
The Chinese government, which is striving to sinicize Buddhism and harness it as a soft power, cannot afford to let the next Dalai Lama to be chosen by the present one.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more