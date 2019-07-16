cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
China adamant on naming Dalai Lama's successor

Updated : July 16, 2019 11:11 AM IST

Beijing has time and again asserted that the 14th Dalai Lama has no say in appointing his successor and it is the prerogative of the Chinese government.
The Chinese government, which is striving to sinicize Buddhism and harness it as a soft power, cannot afford to let the next Dalai Lama to be chosen by the present one.
