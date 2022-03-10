  • Business News>
  Chillupar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chillupar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Chillupar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chillupar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

IST (Published)
Chillupar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Chillupar constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Chillupar is an assembly constituency in the Gorakhpur district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Chillupar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Bansgaon Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chillupar was won by Vinay Shankar Tiwari of the BSP.
He defeated BJP's Rajesh Tripathi.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Rajesh Tripathi.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Vinay Shankar Tiwari garnered 78177 votes, securing 35.48 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 3359 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.52 percent.
The total number of voters in the Chillupar constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
