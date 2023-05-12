Chikmagalur Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: According to the Election Commission website, Thammaiah got 85,054 votes against 79,128 polled by his BJP rival and four-time legislator Ravi. The Janata Dal (Secular) candidate BM Thimmashetty was in third place with 1,763 votes.
Indian National Congress (INC) leader HD Thammaiah on Saturday snatched the Chikmagalur seat from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former minister CT Ravi, securing a victory by a margin of 5,926 votes.
According to the Election Commission website, Thammaiah got 85,054 votes against 79,128 polled by his BJP rival and four-time legislator Ravi. The Janata Dal (Secular) candidate BM Thimmashetty was in third place with 1,763 votes.
Chikmagalur is a constituency located in the Central Karnataka region of India. It is an integral part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary constituency. This particular constituency is classified as General Semi-Urban.
During the Chikmagalur Assembly's election in 2018, CT Ravi emerged victorious by defeating Congress's Shankar BL with a substantial margin of 26,314 votes.
The Chikmagalur constituency comprises approximately 2,10,000 eligible voters. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Shobha Karandlaje secured a significant victory in the Udupi Chikmagalur constituency, triumphing over JD(S)'s Pramod Madhwaraj by an impressive margin of 3,49,599 votes.
With a total of 5.21 crore voters in Karnataka, the electoral landscape is characterized by a variety of demographics. The voter base comprises 2.59 crore women and 2.62 crore men. Notably, the state has 12.15 lakh voters aged above 80, 16,976 voters above 100, 4,699 third-gender voters, and 9.17 lakh first-time voters, highlighting the diverse composition of the electorate.
First Published: May 12, 2023 12:07 PM IST
