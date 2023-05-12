Chikamagaluru Election Results LIVE | BJP's CT Ravi set for fierce battle against Congress and JDS candidates

Chikamagaluru election results LIVE | During the Chikmagalur Assembly Election in 2018, CT Ravi emerged victorious by defeating Congress's Shankar BL with a substantial margin of 26,314 votes.

BJP's former minister and four-time legislator from Chikmagalur constituency, CT Ravi, who currently serves as the National General Secretary of the party, will be competing against Thimmashetty from Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and HD Thammaiah from the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The results for the Karnataka elections are set to e declared on Saturday, May 13.

Chikmagaluru is a constituency located in the Central Karnataka region of India. It is an integral part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary constituency. This particular constituency is classified as General Semi-Urban.

During the Chikmagalur Assembly Election in 2018, CT Ravi emerged victorious by defeating Congress's Shankar BL with a substantial margin of 26,314 votes.