The counting of votes for the by-polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and the Ballygunge assembly constituency started at 8 am on Saturday; 66.42 percent polling was recorded in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and and 41.23 percent was recorded in the Ballygunge assembly constituency. The elections were held on April 12.

The by-elections were held to fill the seats left empty by the Babul Supriyo’s party switch from BJP to TMC and State Minister Subrata Mukherjee’s death who represented the Ballygunge constituency.

TMC fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol opposite BJP’s Agnimitra Paul. Babul Supriyo was fielded in Ballygunge against BJP's Keya Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim.

Babul Supriyo, as of 1.30 pm, is leading with 33,000 votes in Ballygunge while Saira Shah Halim has around 25,500. BJP Keya Ghosh and Congress’ Kamruzzaman Choudhury have less than 5,500 votes and around 4,500 votes respectively. In Asansol Shatrughan Sinha has a lead over BJP's Agnimitra Paul. Sinha has nearly 4.7 lakh votes as of 1.30 pm. His BJP counterpart is behind with less than 2.7 lakh votes. The CPI(M)'s Partha Chatterjee has less than 63,000 votes.

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, thanked voters in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly constituency for victories in by-poll elections. The chief minister tweeted, "I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol parliamentary constituency and the Ballygunge assembly constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates.”

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma-Mati-Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she added.