#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Economy

Chidambaram’s day out: Ex-FM hits out at PM Modi and FM Sitharaman

Updated : December 05, 2019 04:40 PM IST

The Supreme Court granted bail to the former finance minister in the INX Media case on Wednesday
The former FM called the Narendra Modi govt "clueless" when it came to handling the current economic slowdown
Chidambaram’s day out: Ex-FM hits out at PM Modi and FM Sitharaman
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Pablo Escobar's brother launches $349 foldable smartphone

Pablo Escobar's brother launches $349 foldable smartphone

RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast sharply to 5% from 6.1% projected earlier

RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast sharply to 5% from 6.1% projected earlier

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank revises CPI inflation forecast for H2FY20 to 5.1-4.7%

RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank revises CPI inflation forecast for H2FY20 to 5.1-4.7%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV