  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Mutual Fund Investing: Does buying during collapse make maximum wealth?
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rise as Trump flags deeper output cuts
Rupee ends almost flat at 76.27 against dollar
Home Politics
Economy

Chidambaram on lockdown extension: Govt’s top priority should be poor, it should lend to states

Updated : April 14, 2020 12:26 PM IST

The true value of the package announcement by the government is Rs 1 lakh crore and not Rs 1.75 lakh crore, Chidambaram told CNBC-TV18 in the wake of the prime minister’s speech on Tuesday.
Chidambaram said that the government’s top priority should be to put money in the hands of the poor.
The senior Congress leader prescribed that Rs 65,000 crore should be given to the poor and Rs 5-6 lakh crore should be used to revive the economy.

You May Also Like

IMF to consider $1.4 bn loan to Pak to deal with adverse economic impact of COVID-19

IMF to consider $1.4 bn loan to Pak to deal with adverse economic impact of COVID-19

Oil climbs more than $1/barrel as OPEC, allied producers agree record output cut

Oil climbs more than $1/barrel as OPEC, allied producers agree record output cut

India's economy to grow 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21, says World Bank

India's economy to grow 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21, says World Bank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement