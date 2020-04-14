Economy Chidambaram on lockdown extension: Govt’s top priority should be poor, it should lend to states Updated : April 14, 2020 12:26 PM IST The true value of the package announcement by the government is Rs 1 lakh crore and not Rs 1.75 lakh crore, Chidambaram told CNBC-TV18 in the wake of the prime minister’s speech on Tuesday. Chidambaram said that the government’s top priority should be to put money in the hands of the poor. The senior Congress leader prescribed that Rs 65,000 crore should be given to the poor and Rs 5-6 lakh crore should be used to revive the economy.