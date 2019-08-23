Chidambaram bail plea live updates: Supreme Court likely to hear bail plea today, former FM in CBI custody

The Supreme Court is likely to hear senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media corruption case. A special CBI court on Thursday granted the probe agency four days of custody of Chidambaram for questioning in the INX Media case. The court also said that Chidambaram's family members and his counsel would be at liberty to meet him at a time feasible to both sides. Here are the live updates on the Chidambar bail plea and the INX Media case:

10:55 AM: Justice Sunil Gaur, who passed the order denying anticipatory bail to Chidambaram and businessman Ratul Puri, retired on Thursday. A full court reference was addressed to Justice Gaur who also handled the trial in sensational Shivani Bhatnagar murder case.

10:23 AM: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal today took a swipe at the government, saying the "economy is in ICU" andÂ the Modi dispensation has issued a â€œlook out notice" for all those defending civil liberties. "The events of the last few weeks haveÂ shown that both, the economy and the cause of liberty, need a stimulus package," said Sibal, who also represented Chidambaram in court. "The economy is in ICU and government has issued a 'look out notice' for all those defending civil liberties," he said in a tweet.

10:15 AM: Chidambaram said in a Delhi court: "On June 6, 2018, please ask for the transcript.. there is no question which has not been answered. The allegation of USD 5 million whatever was never put before me. Only question. They only asked if I had a foreign (bank) account, I said no. I was then asked if my son had (foreign bank account) to which I said yes 'My son has with the RBI's permission'," he told the court.

10:13 AM: A request that former P Chidambaram be allowed to make a brief submission was granted by a Delhi court, despite strong objection from the CBI. Soon after arguments on custodial interrogation got over, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was appearing for Chidambaram, sought permission from special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar that his client be allowed to speak as he wants to throw some light on the questions being asked by the CBI during interrogation.

10:11 AM: The special CBI court here on Thursday granted the probe agency four days of custody of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram for questioning in the INX Media case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar announced the order after reserving it for some time following the custodial hearing.

The former finance minister is accused of granting FIPB clearance for foreign direct investment (FDI) to INX Media when he was the Finance Minister during the UPA government, in exchange for alleged bribes paid to his son Karti Chidambaram.