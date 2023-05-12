Chickpet election results LIVE | BJP's Uday Garudachar defeats Congress's R V Devaraj

Chickpet election results LIVE | The constituency consists of a total of 2,16,838 eligible voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. Among the general voters, there are 1,11,753 males, 1,05,070 females, and 11 voters from other categories.

Karnataka Elections 2023: This year, the BJP nominated Uday Garudachar, who emerged victorious in the previous election, as their candidate for the constituency. Garudachar has won the seat with vote margin of over 12,000 votes. The Congress party, on the other hand, had fielded R V Devaraj. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had chosen Brijesh Kalappa as their candidate, while the JD (S) has put forward Imran Pasha.

Chickpet is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha district located in the Bengaluru region and Bengaluru Urban in Karnataka. This constituency is categorised as General Urban, reflecting its urban character and significance within the region.

The constituency consists of a total of 2,16,838 eligible voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. Among the general voters, there are 1,11,753 males, 1,05,070 females, and 11 voters from other categories. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency stands at 94.02 percent, indicating a relatively balanced gender representation. Furthermore, the approximate literacy rate in the constituency is 87 percent, highlighting a significant level of education among the population.

Karnataka Assembly election 2023

In the upcoming Karnataka state elections, three parties are vying for power, each with distinct goals and strategies. The Congress party is determined to regain the seats it lost in the previous election, while the BJP aims to retain control of the state. Meanwhile, HD Kumaraswamy, a prominent leader of the JDS, exudes confidence, asserting that his party will secure a majority of 123 seats and form an independent government.

To facilitate the democratic process, a total of 58,282 polling stations have been set up, with 28,866 located in urban areas. On average, each polling station is expected to cater to 883 voters. Recognizing the importance of maintaining a fair and secure environment, the Election Commission of India has identified sensitive booths and will employ a three-pronged approach to ensure their safety and integrity.

Demography of Karnataka

With a total of 5.21 crore voters in Karnataka, the electoral landscape is characterized by a variety of demographics. The voter base comprises 2.59 crore women and 2.62 crore men. Notably, the state has 12.15 lakh voters aged above 80, 16,976 voters above 100, 4,699 third-gender voters, and 9.17 lakh first-time voters, highlighting the diverse composition of the electorate.

To ensure inclusivity and accessibility, the Election Commission has taken several initiatives. Special booths will be set up for vulnerable tribal groups and transgender individuals. Moreover, Karnataka will witness an unprecedented move as the Election Commission introduces voting from home for citizens above 80 years of age and those with disabilities, promoting greater participation and convenience for eligible voters.

The forthcoming elections in Karnataka embrace a wide spectrum of voters and seek to accommodate the needs of various demographic groups, fostering an inclusive and democratic process.