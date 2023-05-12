Chickpet election results LIVE | The constituency consists of a total of 2,16,838 eligible voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. Among the general voters, there are 1,11,753 males, 1,05,070 females, and 11 voters from other categories.

Chickpet is a constituency for the state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha district located in the Bengaluru region and Bengaluru Urban in Karnataka. This constituency is categorised as General Urban, reflecting its urban character and significance within the region.

This year, the BJP has nominated Uday Garudachar, who emerged victorious in the previous election, as their candidate for the constituency. The Congress party, on the other hand, has fielded R V Devaraj. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has chosen Brijesh Kalappa as their candidate, while the JD (S) has put forward Imran Pasha.

The constituency consists of a total of 2,16,838 eligible voters, including general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. Among the general voters, there are 1,11,753 males, 1,05,070 females, and 11 voters from other categories. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency stands at 94.02 percent, indicating a relatively balanced gender representation. Furthermore, the approximate literacy rate in the constituency is 87 percent, highlighting a significant level of education among the population.