Chhibramau Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Chhibramau Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Chhibramau is an assembly constituency in the Kannauj district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Chhibramau legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Chhibramau was won by Archana Pandey of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Tahir Hussain Siddiqui.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Arvind Singh Yadav.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Archana Pandey garnered 1,12,209 votes, securing 41.75 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 37,224 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.85 percent.